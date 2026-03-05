Barbados’ future hinges on unlocking youth potential

Barbados’ future hinges on unlocking the potential of its youth.

That was the central message from Director of Youth Affairs in the Ministry of Youth and Community Empowerment, Cleviston Hunte, as he addressed participants at the Community Business Labs workshop yesterday.

He told attendees that the country’s progress depends on the energy, creativity and ambition of young people, and the ministry is focused on creating opportunities to help them turn their ideas into viable ventures while reducing unemployment.

Trevor Thorpe picks up the story.