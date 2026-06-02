Barbados Gospelfest 2026 climaxed on Sunday at Farley Hill National Park with the spectacular “Courts One Awesome Day” in association with the Rock Hard Cement Cares Foundation.

The grand finale brought people from across the island together for a day of family-friendly gospel music and celebration.

The free event featured major performances from a number of popular local and regional gospel artistes.

Executive Director of Barbados Gospelfest, Adrian Agard, described the event as a success.