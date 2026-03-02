Barbados Grand Prix set for July 11 at Usain Bolt Sports Complex

July 11th is the date set for this year’s Barbados Grand Prix.

The second edition of the highly anticipated track and field event will once again assemble some of the biggest names in athletics at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

The meet, which was founded by former Barbados CARIFTA competitor Aren Spencer, will see athletes selected as part of four teams in a draft system compete in one individual event for prize money.

During the official media launch, technical lead Ryan Brathwaite shared new features of the competition and outlined the format.

Chairman of the organising committee, Rupert Spencer, says this year the Grand Prix is expected to have significant economic benefit, with a massive TV broadcast deal in the works.