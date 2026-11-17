Barbados’ national gymnastics team is back on home soil after an impressive showing at the 2026 CARIFTA Gymnastics Games in the Bahamas.

The young female gymnasts return with a haul of 25 medals, including five gold, seven silver and 13 bronze.

Barbados secured third place in the overall team standings, another sign of their growing strength and progress on the regional stage.

Assistant coach Darius Fields says the results reflect the athletes’ continued development, noting that the girls are making steady improvement with each passing year.