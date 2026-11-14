Barbados has collected five medals so far during the opening session of the CARIFTA Gymnastics Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

The highest placing is a team all-around silver in Level 4 competition.

There are also four individual bronze medals.

Freya-Rose Hunte won two bronze medals in the 7–10 age category.

She scored 9.350 to place third on the balance beam and also finished third in the individual all-around.

Mishka Mapp earned bronze on vault in the same 7–10 age group with a score of 8.850.

Then, in the 11–14 category, Janai Harvey scored 9.250 in the floor exercise to also claim bronze.