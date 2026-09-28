Barbados were denied victory in dramatic fashion this evening, surrendering a late equaliser to draw two-all with Guadeloupe in a top-of-the-table Concacaf Nations League clash at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.

After a goalless first half, Guadeloupe broke the deadlock four minutes after the restart, with Djamalee Boisne finding the net in the 49th minute.

Barbados responded when Thierry Gale restored parity in the 76th minute before Niall Reid-Stephen struck just two minutes later to give Barbados a two-one advantage.

However, victory slipped away in stoppage time as Boisne completed his brace in the 91st minute, bringing Guadeloupe level and ensuring the points were shared at two-all.

The Tridents will now return home to continue their League ‘B’ campaign with back-to-back fixtures against Bermuda at the BFA Technical Centre on October 2 and October 5.