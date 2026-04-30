Barbados hosts Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting

Major policy discussions took centre stage recently, as Barbados hosted the Commonwealth Sport Executive Board meeting.

As one of the 74 member nations within the organisation, Barbados earned strong recognition for its cultural influence and ongoing development in sport.

During a media briefing, Commonwealth Sport President, Dr. Donald Rukare of Uganda, noted that the island continues to stand out for its well-rounded achievements.

Officer Katie Sadleir said securing approval for the 2027 business plan was a top priority on the agenda.