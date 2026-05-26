Barbados hosts IDB Invest Sustainability Week

Business leaders are expected to explore solutions for competitiveness and sustainable growth across the region as global and regional stakeholders exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and connect capital with opportunity across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The discussions form part of this year’s IDB Invest Sustainability Week, being held for the first time in a Caribbean country.

More than 350 companies are attending the event.

Rachelle Agard attended the opening session at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lords Castle Resort and filed this report.