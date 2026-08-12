Barbados is investment-ready, says Minister
Ahead of Caribbean Investment Forum 2026 set for October, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Christopher Sinckler, says Barbados is investment-ready.
He says the groundwork has been laid to stabilise the economy, and that the country now intends to take centre stage in the region’s investment story.
He says the data indicates that there is greater participation in the island’s economy not only by locals, but from workers across the region.