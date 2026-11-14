Barbados’ run at the 2026 ISA World Surfing Games in Peru came to an end, with both Joshua Burke and Chelsea Tuach failing to advance from their respective repechage heats.

Burke kept Barbados’ hopes alive, securing second place in Repechage Five with a combined score of 11.00, via wave scores of 6.00 and 5.00, to advance to the next round.

However, his campaign came to a halt in Repechage Six, where he placed third in Heat Four with a total of 12.20.

Despite improving his performance with two waves in which he scored 6.50 and 5.70, it was not enough to secure another step forward in the competition.

Meanwhile, Tuach’s journey ended in Women’s Repechage Five, after she finished fourth in Heat Five.

Tuach posted an overall score of 8.46, built on scores of 4.93 and 3.53, but was unable to secure a place in the next round.