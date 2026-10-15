BLP annual conference set for October 23–25

The Barbados Labour Party’s annual conference for 2026 will be held at the St George Secondary School from October 23 to 25.

This was revealed during a news conference to provide an overview of the 87th edition of the symposium.

Member of Parliament for St George North and Chair of the Conference Committee, Toni Moore, expressed her excitement about this year’s event, which will be held under the theme “Building Beyond the Victory”.

She shared the significance of this year’s theme.

Ms Moore outlined what attendees could expect at this year’s event.

This year’s conference will once again feature the karaoke competition and go-karting in The Glebe, St George.

The conference starts next Friday at 8:00 p.m., beginning with an awards ceremony.

BLP Chief Executive Officer Patricia Parris provided details, including the presentation of several party awards.

Political Leader and Prime Minister Mia Mottley will address the conference on Saturday, October 24, starting at 4:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.