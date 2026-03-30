A national fast bowling institution has been established in Barbados.

It’s the ‘Pace Like Fire Academy’, located at the National Sports Council’s Blenheim Sports Facility.

This announcement from sports administrator and Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Sport at the University of the West Indies, Amanda Reifer, explains the purpose of the academy.

Ms Reifer also outlined the aims for cricketers after they graduate.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Charles Griffith says Government, through his Ministry and the Arts and Sports Promotion Fund, is pleased to partner with this initiative.

Barbados and West Indies fast bowlers Kemar Roach and Fidel Edwards are also involved in the initiative, which comprises a legacy component.