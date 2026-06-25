Barbados launches National Road Tennis Day admin Published: June 25, 2026 | Updated: June 25, 2026 1 minute read Barbados has taken another step in celebrating its indigenous sport with the official launch of National Road Tennis Day. Post navigation Previous: Prime Minister Mottley seeks continued security cooperation with UK and RSSNext: Team Mikey Charity marks fifth staging of Reunion Concert Related Stories 1 minute read Tourism Minister urges stakeholders to promote Barbados’ investment boom admin June 25, 2026 1 minute read DEM strengthens training for liaison officers to boost disaster management admin June 25, 2026 1 minute read QEH reports positive results from advanced cancer treatment technology admin June 25, 2026 1 minute read Team Mikey Charity marks fifth staging of Reunion Concert admin June 25, 2026 1 minute read Prime Minister Mottley seeks continued security cooperation with UK and RSS admin June 25, 2026 1 minute read BFA intensifies recruitment drive for referees admin June 25, 2026 Regional News Tourism Minister urges stakeholders to promote Barbados’ investment boom 1 Tourism Minister urges stakeholders to promote Barbados’ investment boom June 25, 2026 DEM strengthens training for liaison officers to boost disaster management 2 DEM strengthens training for liaison officers to boost disaster management June 25, 2026 QEH reports positive results from advanced cancer treatment technology 3 QEH reports positive results from advanced cancer treatment technology June 25, 2026 Team Mikey Charity marks fifth staging of Reunion Concert 4 Team Mikey Charity marks fifth staging of Reunion Concert June 25, 2026