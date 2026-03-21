The Barbados Lottery has launched its newest game, giving winners a chance to collect money every month for five years.

Payday is the name of the game, and winners will have a chance to receive $2,000 Barbados dollars each month over that period.

Speaking at the launch last night, Director of Bright Star Antilles, Shelly-Ann Chee-Young, said that with the Mega Six jackpot raising its entry price to four dollars, Payday allows lottery players to still access a cost-effective option that they can play more often.

She also stated that the game originated from market research and, while it offers something different, they believe it will be very successful.

Ms Chee-Young added that Payday was created to target a younger audience than traditional lottery players.

The idea, she said, is that this generation would like some extra money in their pockets, and this game gives them a chance to experience that.