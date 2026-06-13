Barbados makes history with launch of  BiMPay

Barbados has created history by becoming the first country in the Caribbean to launch a national instant payment system.

The milestone was achieved with the official launch of the revolutionary BiMPay platform by the Central Bank of Barbados.

Scores of banking and financial sector officials gathered at the Central Bank’s Grand Salle for the BiMPay, Go-Live Pyjama Party, which marked the introduction of the new payment system.

The launch was celebrated with considerable fanfare and excitement as stakeholders welcomed what is being described as a major step forward in the country’s digital payments landscape.

BimPay is expected to transform the way individuals and businesses conduct transactions by enabling faster, more convenient and secure payments.

CBC’s Anesta Henry and Chris Wood were present for the historic occasion and have more on this landmark development.