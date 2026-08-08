Barbados’ medal hopes on day four of the World Under-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, rest with sprinter Jayden Green in the men’s 200 metres.

Green was second in heat one of the semi-finals in 20.46 seconds and will be in lane eight for the final tonight at 11:16 Barbados time.

Meanwhile, Barbadian sprinter Amir Thompson was disqualified after initially crossing the finish line in second place during the third semi-final heat in 20.40 seconds.

Track officials ruled that he violated Technical Rule 17.3.3 for a lane infringement.

In the relays today, Barbados missed the cut, with the quartet of Ariel Archer, Ashlyn Simmons, Nyah Clarke and Aniya Nurse finishing sixth in heat one of the women’s 4×400 metres in three minutes 43.20 seconds.

In the men’s section, the quartet of Nadal Seale, Aidan Moore, Zachary Wall and Jahkye Brewster finished seventh in three minutes 13.48 seconds.