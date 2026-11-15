Jasmine Hassell stole the spotlight with a four-medal performance as Barbados increased its tally to 25 medals today at the 3rd CARIFTA Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Hassell headlined the opening session of Day Two, capturing the Level One all-around title with a score of 38.075. She also struck gold on the vault with an impressive 9.500.

She added two more medals to her collection, taking silver on the balance beam and bronze in the floor exercise.

Another gold medallist was Davina Lovell, who won the Level Three floor exercise with a score of 9.625.

Ariana Heallis took silver on the vault with 9.450, while Barbados also secured bronze in the Level One team all-around.

These latest successes lifted Barbados’ overall tally to 25, following an 11-medal return from the Level Seven and Level One competitors.

Last evening, during the third session of Day One, the Level Seven gymnasts delivered a six-medal performance led by Jorja Bayley.

Bayley secured silver on the balance beam, bronze in the floor exercise and another bronze in the individual all-around.

Daniella Small also made her mark in the floor exercise, claiming silver to give Barbados a double podium finish in the event.