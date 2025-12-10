Barbados Minimum Wage to Increase by 2% on January 21st

The national minimum wage and the sectoral minimum wage for security guards are set to be increased by 2%.

According to a release from the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and the Third Sector, the increase will take effect from January 21st 2026, under the Minimum Wage Act 2017-4.

The draft Minimum Wage (National and Sectoral Minimum Wage) Order can be accessed on the Ministry’s website, www.labour.gov.bb, as well as the Barbados Government Information Service’s website, www.gisbarbados.gov.bb.

Those wishing to file objections may do so until January 18th 2026, as provided for under Section 7 of the Act. Submissions should be sent via email to ps@labour.gov.bb; mrsu@labour.gov.bb; and clo@labour.gov.bb.

Each objection must include the grounds for objection, the objector’s interest in the matter, and any recommended additions or amendments.