Barbados is moving a step closer to establishing a modern organ donation and transplant system.

Government today debated the Human Tissue Transplant Bill 2026 in the House of Assembly, legislation that will create a legal framework for organ donation while offering renewed hope to patients awaiting life-saving transplants.

Speaking in the Lower House, Minister of Health and Wellness, Senator Lisa Cummins, said that while the Bill was being debated, a live kidney transplant was taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Health Minister said the Bill complements broader healthcare reforms, including efforts to improve dialysis services and strengthen Barbados’ transplant programme.

She also stressed that reducing non-communicable diseases remains critical to ensuring more people are healthy enough to become organ donors.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, David Ishmael, said the number of people requiring dialysis continues to rise.