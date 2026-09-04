The Barbados Museum is embarking on a capital campaign as it seeks to better preserve the history and culture of the country, not just now but in the future.

In the museum’s 93rd year, the multi-year fundraiser aims to upgrade its galleries and integrate the technology needed to remain relevant in an increasingly technological age.

Deputy Director of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society, Kevin Farmer, says the goal is to transform the museum into a more interactive experience, while telling the stories of Barbadians.

Plans are also in place to build out its conservation laboratory and collection storage.

He was speaking on CBC’s Morning Barbados today.