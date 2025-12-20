Barbados must maintain healthy foreign exchange levels, says Minister

Barbados has no choice but to maintain healthy foreign exchange levels.

This point was emphasised by Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, Senator Jonathan Reid.

He says the relationship between being a small developing economy and foreign exchange is fundamental.

He further stresses that Barbados does not have a large enough domestic market, nor does it generate sufficient domestic activity, to ignore the importance of a deep and sophisticated relationship with foreign exchange.

Senator Reid defended the Government’s strategy to continuously boost foreign exchange levels as he introduced the Economic Diversification and Growth Fund Bill, 2025, in the Senate.

He also says he fully supports the bill’s aim to create jobs, generate foreign exchange, and attract business activities to the island.