Barbados must prepare for global tech shifts, says Minister Jordan

Barbados should be ready to face the outcomes of technological changes taking place around the world.

Minister of Labour and the Third Sector, Colin Jordan, made the point while speaking at the 16th Annual Delegates Conference of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados.

He says while the nation cannot control developments in tech hubs such as Silicon Valley, it must prepare to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by this new world order.

Trevor Thorpe reports.