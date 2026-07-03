Commonwealth Sport Barbados has unveiled a 21-member team to represent the island at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

The squad, made up of 11 men and 10 women, will compete in six sports: athletics, gymnastics, judo, para-swimming, swimming and weightlifting.

The Games will also mark a historic milestone for Barbados with the inclusion of its first-ever para athlete at a Commonwealth Games.

Leading the Barbadian challenge is Olympic finalist and 2022 Commonwealth Games 400-metre champion Sada Williams.

Several athletes will be making their Commonwealth Games debut, among them weightlifter Daniel Griffith, judoka Deann Walton, World Championship silver medallist Kishawna Niles and para-swimmer Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan.

Chef de Mission Shelley-Ann Griffith said it is an honour to lead the team and that the management and medical teams are committed to giving the athletes every opportunity to perform at their best.

President of the Barbados Olympic Association and Commonwealth Sport Barbados, Sandra Osborne, said she is confident in the team selected to represent Barbados.

The full Barbados team is:

Athletics: Sada Williams, Adeyah Brewster, Maya Rollins, Kishawna Niles, Kelia Bentham, Kuron Griffith, Desean Boyce, Rasheeme Griffith and Julian Forde.

Gymnastics: Erin Pinder.

Judo: Deann Walton.

Para-swimming: Antwahn Boyce-Vaughan.

Swimming: Adara Stoddard, Jaiya Simmons, Toria Alleyne, Christien Kelly, Victor Ashby, Joshua Ross and Luis Sebastian Weekes.

Weightlifting: Daniel Griffith.

Approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories are expected to compete at the 11-day event, with Glasgow hosting the Games for the second time in 12 years.