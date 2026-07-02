Barbados names 25-member team for NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships

A 25-member team will represent Barbados at the upcoming NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in Mexico.

The 2026 edition will be held from July 10th to 12th at the Una Nueva Historia Sports Complex Stadium and will feature elite athletes from across the North American, Central American and Caribbean region.

The national team was released yesterday by the Athletics Association of Barbados.

Under the guidance of Head Coach and Manager Jamal Grosvenor, the Under-18 squad comprises Krystal Bentham, Nyah Clarke, Aidan Moore, Azari Edey, Jahkye Brewster, Jakobi Browne-Smith, Jayden Walcott, Josiah Gill, Jazzair Best and Zachary Wall.

The Under-23 team includes Kelia Bentham, Nya Browne, Maya Rollins, Layle Haynes, Aniya Nurse, Ryah Dates, Kishawna Niles, Aaron Morris, Amari Knight, Aragorn Straker, Brandon Hinds, Teon Haynes, Jayden Green, Rashad Gibson and Shamari Greenidge-Lewis.

The other two coaches are Keirre Beckles and Jessie King.