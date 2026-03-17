Barbados names largest-ever CARIFTA track and field team

Barbados has announced its largest-ever team for the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships, with a 60-member squad comprising 38 qualifiers and 22 non-qualifiers.

The Athletics Association of Barbados made the announcement during a press briefing at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, expressing confidence in a team that blends experienced medalists with promising young talent.

Among those expected to lead the charge are standout performers Kadia Rock, Aniya Nurse and Ashlyn Simmons, along with a number of rising athletes eager to make their mark on the regional stage.

Selectors noted that the final team was chosen based on recent performances, fitness levels and the athletes’ ability to compete under pressure, with high hopes for a strong showing at the annual junior competition.

In a historic move, Desiree Gamble will serve as head coach, marking the first time a woman has taken on the role for the team.

A full breakdown of the squad will be featured in tomorrow’s Sports Night, as Barbados prepares for the championships set for April 4 to 6 in Grenada.