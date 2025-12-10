Barbados has named its newest representatives to the CARICOM Youth Ambassador Programme for the 2025–2027 period.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Brathwaite and 18-year-old Janae Herbert will take up the posts of CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, while 19-year-old Kalan Alleyne and 28-year-old Jennifer Burrowes will serve as alternates.

The four were presented this morning by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment.

Minister Charles Griffith says the Government and the country fully support the group as they take on the role of giving youth a voice in Barbados and across CARICOM.

Ms. Herbert, the female CARICOM Youth Ambassador, says she is excited and grateful for the honour, while fully aware of the responsibility ahead.

Her male counterpart adds that he is committed to championing the interests of young people and advocating for a better deal for them.