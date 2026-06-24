Barbados names nine-member team for Caribbean Junior Golf Championships

Barbados will be represented by a nine-member team at the 2026 Caribbean Junior Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic, set to tee off on Sunday.

The marquee regional junior event will be contested over 54 holes at the Playa Dorada Golf Club, bringing together some of the Caribbean’s top young golfing talent.

Leading the girls’ contingent is team captain Mariella Young in the 16 to 18 age group. She will be joined by Neffertari Alleyne and Kiara Wilson in the 14 to 15 division.

The boys’ team features Aiden Buchanan in the 16 to 18 category, while Kaidon Bishop, Joshua Sambrano and Ezra Simmons will compete in the 14 to 15 age group.

Connor Proudfoot and Kalani Price complete the squad in the 11 to 13 division.

The team enters the championships after months of preparation and will be looking to produce strong performances.

Team Manager Carole Jn Marie and Coach Denis Foster will oversee the team’s campaign.