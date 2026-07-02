Barbados names squad for FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers

Barbados has unveiled its 12-member national basketball squad for the FIBA AmeriCup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers, set to take place in Guyana from July 8th to 12th.

The Bajans will battle Haiti, Grenada, the Cayman Islands and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Group B, with only the group champion securing a place in the next round of qualification.

The Barbados Amateur Basketball Association has also confirmed a major change on the sidelines.

Long-serving Head Coach Devan Blair will miss the tournament because of his professional commitments with the New York Knicks during the NBA Summer League.

Stepping into the top job is Assistant Coach Charles Vanderpool, who takes charge of the national team after guiding City United Celtics to sustained domestic success.

Vanderpool will be assisted in Guyana by Harley Borish of the Houston Rockets as Barbados aims to keep its AmeriCup 2029 qualification hopes alive.

The squad reads: Deroni Hurley, Kyrone Alexander, Rasheed Maynard, Carl Thorpe Jr., Akeem Marsh, Simeon Maynard, Kiserian Adams, Kemar Benn, Deveron Knight, Keefe Birkett, Joel Hunte and Antoine Winter.

Barbados’ first game will be against the Cayman Islands on July 8th.