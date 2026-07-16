Xavier Wiggins and Mariella Young will headline a Barbados squad of nine players and two reserves for the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships.

The tournament is set for August 2 to 7 at the Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

The region’s premier golf team event will see countries competing for the Hoerman Cup in the men’s division, the George Teale Trophy in the women’s division, and the Arthur Ziadie Trophy, awarded to the overall combined champions.

The full Barbados squad comprises Nicholas Philips, Xavier Wiggins, Nick Blackman, Kaidon Bishop, Maurice Forde, Joshua Sambrano, Mariella Young, Jade Blakely and Neffertari Alleyne.