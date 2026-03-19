The Barbados Netball Association Inc. has announced an Under-16 national team that will represent the island at the 22nd Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago from April 11 to 17, 2026.

The team will be captained by Hailey Roach, with Kodiea Gittens as vice-captain.

The other players are Adara Evelyn, Anara Alleyne-Toussaint, Brianna Wallace, Cayla Rouse, Cherish Gibson, Jemini Lewis, Keziah Jones, Layla Hoffelner, Sariyah Phillips, Tijaya Boyce, Tyra Griffith, Xavianne Alleyne and Zipporah Greenidge-McKie.

The reserves are Dashawna Howell, Kamaya Griffith and Sariah McDonald.

The Junior Gems will be under the guidance of Head Coach Tricia Briggs and Assistant Coach Lydia Bishop, with Jillian Sealy as manager, Jerad Murray the trainer, and Chantelle Brathwaite the physiotherapist.