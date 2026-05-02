Barbados narrowly miss out on quarter-finals at Pan American Surf Games

Barbados’ run at the 2026 Pan American Surf Games in Panama came to an end today, with local surfers just missing out on the quarter-finals despite some gutsy performances in the water.

Top female surfer Chelsea Tuach, after winning her heats in rounds two and three, finished third in round four with wave scores of 5.20 and 4.23 for a total of 9.46. She missed out on a quarter-final spot by just 0.14 points, ending the competition 7th overall.

Josh Burke also came up just short of the quarters, finishing third in a stacked round four heat. He posted scores of 5.87 and 5.50 for a total of 11.37, also good enough for 7th overall.

Both Tuach and Burke ended top of the stats for highest wave scores, with 8.50 and 8.17 respectively, and they both recorded the second-highest heat totals to date.

However, Josh’s brother Jacob Burke’s run ended in round three, where he posted a 9.40 total to finish 13th overall, while Lewis St John was 25th. In the longboard, Jacob and Noah Campbell finished 25th and 33rd respectively.