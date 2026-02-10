Barbados needs around 200 nurses

Barbados is short by approximately 200 nurses across the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the primary healthcare system.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley made the disclosure at the recent reopening of the St Thomas Outpatient Clinic in Rock Hall.

She said the Government is now working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to close the gap.

Ms Mottley acknowledged that Barbados has long been losing nurses to developed countries and said the country must train more healthcare workers than it requires.