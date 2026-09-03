Barbados does not need more labour laws; what Barbados needs is law enforcement.

This charge came from President General of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Shawn Knight, at the recent Annual Delegates Conference.

He told delegates Barbados requires real, consistent enforcement of laws, and enforcement that does not bend when powerful interests push back.

The President General also drew attention to the recently introduced Portable Social Security Benefits Resolution, that was presented in Parliament.

He says social security protection is designed to follow the worker, rather than the job.

Such portability ensures continuous access to benefits such as pensions, health insurance and other social protections providing greater security and flexibility for workers in an evolving labour market.