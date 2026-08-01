Barbados now has four medals at the 25th Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Olympian Matthew Wright captured silver today in the elite men’s triathlon, while the pair of Wright and Fynn Armstrong also secured silver in the team competition.

Mexico’s Antonio Penaflor claimed the gold medal with a dominant performance, crossing the finish line in 1:45:28, 41 seconds ahead of Wright, who clocked 1:46:09.

This marks an improvement for the top Barbadian triathlete, who won bronze at the 2023 CAC Games.

In the team competition, Wright and Armstrong finished second with a combined time of 3:36.21, two minutes behind winners Mexico.

The two silver medals add to the two other silvers already won by Team Barbados in tennis and surfing.

Another medal could be added, as the Barbados women’s hockey team will play for bronze after losing their semi-final 5-0 to Mexico.

Meanwhile, in boxing, Kimberly Gittens lost her quarter-final contest 5-0 on points to Mexico’s Salas Alonso.