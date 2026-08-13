The 2nd edition of the Barbados Olympic Association Youth Project Podium Programme has officially been launched.

Following the pilot project’s success last year, the programme, funded by the Amarone Charitable Trust and Pan Am Sports, has now been expanded and will run throughout the current Olympic cycle, providing support to emerging athletes.

Secretary General of the Barbados Olympic Association, Erskine Simmons, says 11 athletes are part of this 2nd cohort.

Senior Operations Officer at the B.O.A., Kendia Brathwaite, outlined some aspects of the programme.