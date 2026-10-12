Barbados on high alert for bird flu after outbreak in Suriname

Barbados is on high alert for highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, following an outbreak in Suriname.

Confirmation of this comes from Chief Veterinary Officer in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Mark Trotman.

He says while Barbados already has robust surveillance measures in place, including a permit system, port health officials are now even more vigilant.

Over the weekend, Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture announced that the country was also on high alert following the discovery of bird flu on a commercial poultry farm in neighbouring Suriname.

Dr Trotman says that, due to the proximity of the territories, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is imposing restrictions on poultry products coming from both countries.

Dr Trotman is also warning Barbadians and visitors not to attempt to smuggle poultry products into the island.