Barbados’ campaign at the 2026 Central America and Caribbean Championships got off to a challenging start today in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with the national badminton team suffering a 4-1 defeat to Venezuela in the opening tie of the team competition.

The Barbadian quartet of Monyata Riveira, Sabrina Scott, Kennie King and Shae Martin fell behind early after Scott and Martin were beaten 10-21, 19-21 by Jonathan Wo and Maria Rojas in the mixed doubles.

King quickly brought Barbados back into contention with a spirited victory in the men’s singles, defeating Ricardo Torres 21-18, 11-21, 21-5 to level the tie at one match apiece.

However, Venezuela regained control as Mariangel Garcia overcame Riveira 21-14, 21-19 in the women’s singles before Torres and Wo defeated King and Martin 21-15, 21-15 in the men’s doubles to move within one point of victory.

The tie was sealed in the women’s doubles, where Garcia and Rojas defeated Scott and Riveira 21-14, 21-18 to complete Venezuela’s 4-1 triumph.

Barbados is back in action against Guatemala in its second team match of the championships.

Playing in the mixed doubles, Shae Martin and Monyata Riveira went down to Jonathan Solís and Eneida Santizo 18-21, 14-21.

Kennie King, in the men’s singles match, was also on the losing end to Kevin Cordon 10-21, 15-21.

Left to be played are the women’s singles and doubles matches, and the men’s doubles.