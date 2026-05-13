Barbados has officially established an embassy in Dublin, marking another step in strengthening relations with international partners, this time with Ireland.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley described the opening as a deliberate move to formalise and deepen cooperation between the two nations, as both countries celebrate more than two decades of diplomatic ties.

The opening comes as Barbados prepares to mark 60 years of independence and five years as a republic.

The embassy is expected to expand collaboration in areas including trade, tourism, education and climate resilience.

The Prime Minister said Barbados and Ireland share common values and a history rooted in resilience, shaped by their past experiences.