Barbados has partnered with the OPEC Fund for International Development to launch the Vulnerability to Viability, or V2V, Compact during the OPEC Fund Development Forum in Vienna.

The initiative, led by Barbados in its role as Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and V20 Finance Ministers, aims to help climate-vulnerable countries gain access to more affordable financing.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the Compact is designed to address the inequalities faced by many countries.

Prime Minister Mottley says a white paper outlining the implementation of the Compact is expected to be unveiled during the World Bank and IMF meetings in October.

The initiative, she noted, reinforces Barbados’ leadership in advocating for a fairer global financial system.