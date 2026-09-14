The strength of Barbados’ passport as the most powerful in CARICOM has been reinforced by yet another online platform.

This time, it’s Passport Reports, an independent global travel mobility platform and passport index ranking system.

It has placed Barbados at number 39 on its index, the highest ranking of any CARICOM nation.

This follows the Henley Passport Index’s listing of Barbados earlier this year at number 19, the top position among CARICOM states.

Passport Reports gives Barbados a mobility score of 154, placing it third among North American countries and fourth among the 33 nations in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Barbadian passport holders can gain entry to more than 100 countries without a visa, with many others offering visa-on-arrival or simplified entry.