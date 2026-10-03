Barbados Police Service appoints two new Assistant Commissioners

The Barbados Police Service has two new Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Effective October 1st, 2026, Christine Stanford and Vernon Farrell were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Assistant Commissioner Stanford has thirty-eight years of service and will take responsibility for Special Operations Management Services, while Assistant Commissioner Farrell has forty years of service and will be responsible for Crime.

Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce says she is happy about the appointments.

She was speaking during the presentation of the appointment letters, held at Police Headquarters.