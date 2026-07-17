The Barbados Police Service has paid tribute to legendary cricketer and National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, who passed away this morning at the age of 89.

In a statement, Commissioner of Police Sonia Boyce acknowledged his early ties to the Barbados Police Sports Club and noting that his legacy will forever be woven into the story of Barbados, Caribbean cricket, and the international sporting community.

The Commissioner’s full statement is below:

It is with profound sadness that I, Commissioner of Police Ms. Sonia Boyce, on behalf of the men and women of The Barbados Police Service, extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, and countless admirers of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers, National Hero of Barbados, on his passing at the age of 89.

Sir Garfield was more than a cricketing legend. He was a son of Barbados whose extraordinary gifts, discipline, humility, and love of country carried the name of this island to every corner of the world.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket, he inspired generations through his brilliance with bat and ball, his leadership, and the dignity with which he represented Barbados and the West Indies.

For the Barbados Police Service, this moment is especially poignant. Sir Garfield’s journey to greatness is deeply connected to the Barbados Police Sports Club, where his remarkable talent found an early and important platform. As a young teenager, his promise was recognised by Captain Wilfred Farmer of the Police First Division Cricket Team, whose belief in him helped open the way for his development within the Police sporting fraternity.

Through his association with the Barbados Police Band, the Police Boys’ Club, and later the Police Sports Club, Sir Garfield was afforded the opportunity to play competitive cricket at a formative stage in his life. His performances for the Police First Division team helped draw the attention of regional selectors and contributed to the path that led to his first-class debut for Barbados in 1953 and his historic West Indies Test debut in 1954.

The Barbados Police Service has long cherished this historic bond. The interpretive panels erected at the Police Sports Club, Weymouth, stand as a lasting tribute to the place where a national hero’s legendary journey took flight. They remind us that greatness is often nurtured through community, mentorship, opportunity, and service.

Sir Garfield’s life remains a powerful example to every young Barbadian. He showed that talent, when joined with discipline, perseverance, and pride in country, can transcend circumstance and leave an enduring mark on the world. His achievements will forever be woven into the story of Barbados, Caribbean cricket, and the international sporting community.

On behalf of The Barbados Police Service, I join the nation in mourning the loss of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers. We give thanks for his life, his contribution, and his immeasurable service to Barbados. May his family find comfort in the gratitude of a proud nation, and may his legacy continue to inspire future generations.

May he rest in peace.