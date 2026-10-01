Barbados Police Service to focus on strengthening communication

The Barbados Police Service is treating external and internal communication as a critical aspect of policing.

This has been made clear by Commissioner of Police, Sonia Boyce.

She was addressing the opening of a communication training programme for 87 senior police officers.

The two-day training is the first-ever collaboration between the Regional Police Training Centre and the National Transformation Initiative (NTI).

Commissioner Boyce notes the training is a move to strengthen Police Service communication and improve service excellence.

Commissioner Boyce further notes that if the Service does not take hold of its responsibility to tell its own story clearly, someone else will do it.