The Barbados Port Inc. has copped an award for digital transformation in this year’s Inter-American Committee on Ports Maritime Award of the Americas.

The entity has been recognised for adopting digital technologies via its National Port Community System (PCS) to improve operational efficiency, transparency, sustainability, and competitiveness.

For its 12th edition, themed “Recognising Outstanding Port Management,” the jury committee received 30 high-calibre entries from eleven (11) countries across the Americas, all reflecting a strong commitment to operational excellence and regional port development.

Following a highly competitive evaluation, Barbados joins Porto de Sao Francisco do Sul, Brazil and the Brazilian National Port Commission Designated Authority for a podium finish.

All awardees are set to receive recognition throughout the Western Hemisphere via various communication and media channels, including publication on www.portalcip.org, and will be honoured during the CIP 14th Regular Meeting, to be held in Bridgetown, Barbados, in June, 2026.