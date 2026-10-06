Barbados prepares for fifth round of mutual evaluation

Barbados is preparing for its fifth round of mutual evaluation on money laundering and terrorist financing.

Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams says this time the country must show that its laws are working in practice.

He says the fourth round of evaluation focused on whether Barbados had the necessary laws and structures in place.

Speaking as Parliament debated the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill 2026 today, Mr Abrahams says Government agencies can no longer work in silos, but must share information.

He used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to those involved in illegal trading.