Solid preparation has paved the way for a confident Barbados Pride team who departed the island this morning for their first round clash against hosts Jamaica Scorpions in a revamped West Indies Championship.

It is a three-match series, with the first round match from April 12th to 15th at Chedwin Park.

Barbados Pride narrowly missed out on the 2025 title by just 5.4 points, despite a thrilling final-day victory over the Leeward Islands at Warner Park.

Looking at the match-up, Barbados has enjoyed a strong run of form against Jamaica in the first-class competition over the past decade.

During that period, they have remained unbeaten against their archrivals, recording eight victories, including a commanding nine-wicket triumph at Kensington Oval in 2025.

Despite their success, head coach Vasbert Drakes is taking nothing for granted.