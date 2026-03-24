The Barbados Pride squad is fully prepared for the upcoming CWI Regional Four-Day Competition, set to bowl off in Jamaica in a week and a half.

The Barbados Cricket Association last week named an experienced 13-member team, despite the absence of several West Indies players who are unavailable for various reasons.

The Pride will be led by former West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, who told a media conference this morning that he is ready to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Selectors Henderson Broomes says both the batting and bowling departments are strong.

The opening round is set to begin on April 4th.