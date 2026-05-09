Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will square off in a playoff from tomorrow at the Coolidge Cricket Ground for the chance to join defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles in the final of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

The Pride rebounded from an opening-match defeat to the Jamaica Scorpions to outscore their opponents 42.2 points to 34 by the end of the bilateral series.

They secured their spot in the semi-final with an impressive innings and 11-run victory in Match Three to level the series at one win apiece after the second match ended in a high-scoring draw.

Confidence is high heading into the playoff match, as the Pride boast the most 300-plus team totals in the tournament and feature the competition’s leading scorer, Kevin Wickham, who has amassed 371 runs in four innings at an average of 123.66.

Seeking new-ball reinforcements, the Pride have drafted in Akeem Jordan for Jair McAllister.

Play is set for 10 a.m. each day.