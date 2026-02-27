Barbados’ Prime Minister blasts ‘kidnapping’ comments by Trinidad & Tobago counterpart

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has fired back at her Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who claimed that a T&T citizen was kidnapped from Barbados by security forces.

Prime Minster Persad-Bissessar levelled the accusation as she addressed the opening ceremony of the ongoing Heads of Government CARICOM Summit.

She was referring to the October 2022 arrest of Trinidadian businessman and firearms dealer Brent Thomas in Barbados and his return to Trinidad and Tobago.

Her characterisation of what unfolded has been rejected by Prime Minister Mottley in very strong terms.