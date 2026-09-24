Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is calling for urgent reform of the United Nations, warning that the world body cannot restore trust while major questions of power and representation remain unresolved.

Addressing the eightieth session of the UN General Assembly, Ms Mottley says the international community must move beyond proposals and take action to make the organisation more equitable and effective.

She says Small Island Developing States continue to face serious threats such as climate change.

Ms Mottley says Barbados is supporting the Franco-Mexican initiative to limit the use of the veto in cases of mass atrocities. She argues that the veto should not prevent the Security Council from taking action.

The Prime Minister also says reform must be backed by financing, warning that international organisations cannot be expected to deliver on their mandates without the necessary resources.